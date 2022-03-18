Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $9.64 Million Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,047 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $9,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,401,849,000 after acquiring an additional 973,779 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,552,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,484 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,658,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,245,000 after purchasing an additional 180,363 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,995,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,967,000 after purchasing an additional 230,741 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,583,000 after buying an additional 153,619 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,191. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $157.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.59.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.06%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.14.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

