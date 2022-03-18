Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $9.84 Million Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,833 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned 0.17% of Thor Industries worth $9,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1,425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 295.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Amelia Huntington acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.54 per share, for a total transaction of $985,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $1,245,325 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thor Industries stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.07. The stock had a trading volume of 981 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,883. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.47 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.99.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

THO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

