Eagle Ridge Investment Management Increases Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned about 0.14% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $10,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,375,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $175,652,000 after acquiring an additional 205,244 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 793,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,180,000 after buying an additional 19,081 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,258,000 after purchasing an additional 17,210 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 665,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,414,000 after buying an additional 36,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HII shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.86.

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $102,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $164,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,354 shares of company stock worth $474,335 in the last 90 days. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HII traded down $2.34 on Friday, hitting $194.99. 1,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,018. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.19. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.50 and a 12 month high of $228.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.91%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

