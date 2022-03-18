Eagle Ridge Investment Management Lowers Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,377 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 2.0% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $18,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Broadcom by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Citigroup boosted their target price on Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.64.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $604.28. 1,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,751. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $246.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $583.50 and a 200 day moving average of $562.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.50%.

Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.