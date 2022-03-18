Eagle Ridge Investment Management Lowers Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,730,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $768,361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,928 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 138,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,560,000 after purchasing an additional 49,836 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Ecolab by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECL traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,049. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.85 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.05. The firm has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ECL. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.23.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

