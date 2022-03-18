Eagle Ridge Investment Management Purchases 3,336 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $11,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.79. 16,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,559,244. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.72 and its 200 day moving average is $127.72. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $122.92 and a 1 year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

