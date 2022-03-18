Eagle Ridge Investment Management Purchases 515 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,026 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Target were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Target by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in Target by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 9,294 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Target by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 18,841 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Target by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.05.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.40. 15,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,609,394. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $176.68 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.62.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Target’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

