Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 11,447 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lessened its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,447 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $11,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,659 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $421,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,251,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,076,000 after purchasing an additional 221,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $429,000.

Shares of FLOT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.49. 2,385,589 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.72. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

