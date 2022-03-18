Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 3,162 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the period. Tractor Supply accounts for approximately 1.9% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned approximately 0.07% of Tractor Supply worth $18,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 149.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,148 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 97.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,522,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $313,088,000 after purchasing an additional 752,787 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,247,707,000 after purchasing an additional 331,051 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 68.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,028,000 after purchasing an additional 263,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 31.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,992,000 after purchasing an additional 240,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $509,712.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.75.

Tractor Supply stock traded up $5.48 on Friday, hitting $232.60. 733,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,417. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.35. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.60 and a 1 year high of $239.86.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.69%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

