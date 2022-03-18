Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 374 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.7% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $16,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $939.50.

NYSE BLK traded down $1.76 on Friday, hitting $739.17. 2,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,247. The business’s fifty day moving average is $778.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $863.67. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $660.15 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.