Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 392 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 235,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 191,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,084,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 216.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 50,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,317,000 after purchasing an additional 34,238 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP traded up $8.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $461.98. The company had a trading volume of 360,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,644. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.02 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The firm has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $444.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $464.08.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

