Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 4,590 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 136,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the quarter. Trimble makes up 1.2% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned approximately 0.05% of Trimble worth $11,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,858 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 8,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trimble news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRMB shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

Trimble stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,335,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,667. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.58. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.32 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.23.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Trimble had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

