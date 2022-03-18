Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 6,253 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,253 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $10,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.85.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.37. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,849,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.12. The company has a market capitalization of $145.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.25. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $74.63 and a 12-month high of $104.34.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

