Eagle Ridge Investment Management Takes $10.09 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 196,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,087,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,245,000 after buying an additional 1,186,132 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,870,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,649,000 after purchasing an additional 72,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,367,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,903,000 after purchasing an additional 664,514 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,734,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,367,000 after buying an additional 660,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,966,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,426,000 after acquiring an additional 76,057 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $51.83. 986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,368,676. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.59 and a 12 month high of $52.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.83.
