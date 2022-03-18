Eagle Ridge Investment Management Trims Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,097 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,729 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,901,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,554,802,000 after buying an additional 201,419 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,932,928 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,182,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694,620 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,110,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,047,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,744 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,291,605 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $837,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,442 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,182,330 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $847,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $559,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $89.80. The stock had a trading volume of 12,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,080. The company has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.29. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $92.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

