EDC Blockchain (EDC) 1-Day Volume Hits $77.00

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 27.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $234,705.68 and approximately $77.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded up 45.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,922.75 or 0.99997048 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00068232 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00020773 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001783 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00015676 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC Blockchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

