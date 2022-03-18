Edge Capital Group LLC Acquires 11,561 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 100.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,561 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.21.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $266.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.91 and a fifty-two week high of $272.26.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,353 shares of company stock valued at $13,888,464 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

