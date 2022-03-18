Edge Capital Group LLC Acquires 37,070 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 156.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,070 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 0.9% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,760,549,000 after buying an additional 1,506,663 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,486,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,650,568,000 after buying an additional 350,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,659,440,000 after buying an additional 165,235 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Honeywell International by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,600,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $552,057,000 after buying an additional 387,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Honeywell International by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $449,857,000 after buying an additional 696,459 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International stock opened at $191.93 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.82. The company has a market cap of $131.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.57.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

