Edge Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 20,172 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 812,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 31.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 58,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 13,845 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 61.1% in the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 9,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.1% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truehand Inc grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 40.8% during the third quarter. Truehand Inc now owns 64,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 18,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.65.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $78.98 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $91.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.56 and a 200-day moving average of $66.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.