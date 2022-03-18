Edge Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 53.1% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 96.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total value of $733,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CME stock opened at $246.28 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 54.72%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CME. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.77.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

