Edge Capital Group LLC Buys 29,495 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,495 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Golub Capital BDC worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,711,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,431,000 after acquiring an additional 87,022 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 23.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares during the period. 43.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GBDC opened at $15.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 7.49. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $16.23.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 96.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

