Edge Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $9,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,420,000 after acquiring an additional 131,903 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $553,781.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $366,388.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.14.

Albemarle stock opened at $196.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.95 and a 200-day moving average of $231.09. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $141.94 and a 52 week high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 145.80%.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

