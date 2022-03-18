Edge Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Aflac by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 42,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 30,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.38.

Shares of AFL opened at $62.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $66.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.48 and a 200 day moving average of $58.10.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $1,206,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,469,967.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,707 shares of company stock worth $4,599,277 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

