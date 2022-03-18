Edge Capital Group LLC Has $140.92 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,256,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,097 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 10.0% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $140,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of VYM opened at $112.01 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.10 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.22.

