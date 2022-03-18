Edge Capital Group LLC Has $17.42 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,585 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.2% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $17,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 26,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,617,539.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $9,597,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 492,010 shares of company stock valued at $30,079,577 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $60.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $50.17 and a one year high of $63.02. The company has a market cap of $260.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

