Edge Capital Group LLC Has $17.50 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 353,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,273 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 468,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,453 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 16,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $45.78 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $55.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.44 and a 200-day moving average of $49.89.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

