Edge Capital Group LLC Has $22.23 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $22,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $69.09 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.87.
