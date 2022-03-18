Edge Capital Group LLC Has $41.59 Million Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,444,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,673 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $41,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,335,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 828.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 190,941 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 245,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 12,820 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 804,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,436,000 after acquiring an additional 25,571 shares during the period. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,060.1% during the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares during the period.

BATS PAVE opened at $28.00 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average of $27.26.

