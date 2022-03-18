Edge Capital Group LLC Has $7.89 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,559,000 after buying an additional 1,175,823 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,733,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,770,000 after buying an additional 411,197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,225.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 311,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,152,000 after purchasing an additional 298,261 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $211.30 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.57 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.36.

