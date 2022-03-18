Edge Capital Group LLC Has $8.20 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,266 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,536,499,000 after buying an additional 2,178,268 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $95,489,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 114.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,021,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,037 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,000.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,155,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,662.8% during the third quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 849,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,296,000 after buying an additional 835,097 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $73.06 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.54 and a 52-week high of $82.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

