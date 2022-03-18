Edge Capital Group LLC Has $8.52 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $266.02 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $234.70 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

