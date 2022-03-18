Edge Capital Group LLC Has $9.78 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 870.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,055,000 after buying an additional 1,794,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,242,558,000 after buying an additional 838,706 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 12,523.7% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 736,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,306,000 after buying an additional 730,257 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1,600.5% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 625,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,917,000 after purchasing an additional 588,627 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.35.

Shares of CAT opened at $221.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.75. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $118.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

