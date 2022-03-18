Edge Capital Group LLC Increases Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 1,180.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,658 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,905 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $4,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 92.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,531,138 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $503,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $329,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,607 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 71.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,785 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,180 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth $39,265,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,316,000 after acquiring an additional 552,812 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($66.32) to GBX 4,850 ($63.07) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,400 ($70.22) to GBX 5,900 ($76.72) in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,320.06.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $74.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.80. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $59.58 and a 52-week high of $95.97.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $4.785 per share. This represents a yield of 10.2%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.