Edge Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,625 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,050,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,332,000 after buying an additional 3,303,565 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,396,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,498,000 after buying an additional 1,131,707 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter worth $11,679,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,829,000 after purchasing an additional 254,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,732,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,302,000 after purchasing an additional 219,624 shares during the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Shares of PHG opened at $31.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $29.14 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.24 and its 200 day moving average is $39.16.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.72). Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.9641 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ING Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €42.00 ($46.15) to €32.50 ($35.71) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($39.56) to €35.00 ($38.46) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

About Koninklijke Philips (Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.