Edge Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,486 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,356 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,529 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth about $523,687,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,366,676 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $808,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,602 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,717,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,439 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,424. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB stock opened at $207.84 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.82 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $565.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.26.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.51.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.