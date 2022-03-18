Edge Capital Group LLC Makes New $3.79 Million Investment in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 76,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. AlphaValue upgraded TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($56.04) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

TTE stock opened at $50.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.06 and a 200-day moving average of $50.90. The company has a market cap of $132.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $60.03.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.544 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 37.73%.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

