Edge Capital Group LLC Purchases 8,428 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $8,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 48.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 595,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,911,000 after buying an additional 193,471 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 76.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 100,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after buying an additional 43,384 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 129.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,074,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,434,000 after buying an additional 607,071 shares during the period.

CCEP opened at $49.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.95. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.36 and its 200 day moving average is $54.86.

Several analysts have commented on CCEP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.84.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

