Edge Capital Group LLC Raises Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,837 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 584.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.48.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $46.48 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. Comcast’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

