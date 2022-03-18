Edge Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 9,998 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 0.8% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $263.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.89 and a 200-day moving average of $236.59. The firm has a market cap of $167.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $270.14.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.33.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

