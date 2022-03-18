Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 8,525 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,764 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 8,525 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in American Express by 1,647.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $425,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,445 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in American Express by 102.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $762,852,000 after buying an additional 2,253,886 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 41.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,236 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth about $150,638,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,638,584,000 after buying an additional 622,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $186.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.68. American Express has a 52-week low of $135.13 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.22%.

In other news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens raised their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.41.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

