Edge Wealth Management LLC Acquires 60,034 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,034 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 137.1% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $21.17 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $22.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average of $21.80.

