Edge Wealth Management LLC Acquires 9,037 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,195 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,037 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 2.4% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $13,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,608,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $586,785,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in salesforce.com by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $832,826,000 after buying an additional 1,547,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,712,251 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,634,157,000 after buying an additional 1,352,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $210.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.58 and its 200 day moving average is $253.82. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.44 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.31 billion, a PE ratio of 140.27, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.73, for a total transaction of $687,100.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.65, for a total value of $466,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 177,348 shares of company stock worth $40,575,852. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

salesforce.com Profile (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

