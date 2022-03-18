Edge Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for about 2.7% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $14,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 158.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Erste Group downgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.88.

NYSE WM opened at $155.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.94 and a 52-week high of $168.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.49%.

Waste Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

