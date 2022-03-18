Edge Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,078 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. General Dynamics comprises 2.2% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $12,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.2% in the third quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,568,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 34.1% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO raised its position in General Dynamics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 123,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock opened at $230.51 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The stock has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.43.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.50.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

