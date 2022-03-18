Edge Wealth Management LLC Buys 187 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 2.8% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $15,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK opened at $740.93 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $660.15 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $781.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $864.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $939.50.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

