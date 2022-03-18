Edge Wealth Management LLC Buys 994 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,716 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 2.2% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $574,000. Five Oceans Advisors increased its holdings in Walmart by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 2,651 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 14,649 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its holdings in Walmart by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 14,303 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $145.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.29. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.90 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.08%.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total value of $1,352,421.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,435,696 shares of company stock valued at $475,459,185. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

