Edge Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,483 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 128,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 46,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCM stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.32. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.24 and a twelve month high of $21.69.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.