Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $13.54 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 21,931.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,405 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up about 2.5% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $13,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XBI. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 38,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 177,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,893,000 after purchasing an additional 16,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $89.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.39 and its 200-day moving average is $111.85. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $80.34 and a 52 week high of $148.39.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.