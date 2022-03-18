Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $14.87 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 2.7% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $14,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,898,640,000 after acquiring an additional 143,288 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,992,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,120,644,000 after acquiring an additional 416,139 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in PayPal by 3.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,964,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,332,724,000 after acquiring an additional 278,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in PayPal by 12.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,136,178,000 after acquiring an additional 923,975 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.96 per share, for a total transaction of $467,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.61.

PYPL stock opened at $112.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $130.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.61 and a 200-day moving average of $197.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

