Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $15.95 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Public Storage accounts for about 2.9% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $15,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 470,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,669,000 after purchasing an additional 260,249 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,514,000 after acquiring an additional 237,388 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 396,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,661,000 after acquiring an additional 233,872 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 348,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,587,000 after acquiring an additional 198,582 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,300,000 after acquiring an additional 182,034 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In other Public Storage news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSA. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.62.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $365.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.24. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.00 and a 12-month high of $380.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.05%.

Public Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.